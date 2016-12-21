Danny Heitman's "At Random": Resolve to do small, good things

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- From left, Baton Rouge's Shannon LaNasa, Geismar's Rashonda Jordan and Prairieville's Brittni Landry deliver some 'AA la Carte Kindness,' lunch -- sandwiches, chips brownies, cookies cake and liquids -- for about 90 people, as they wheel a cartful to the Louisiana State Police Training Academy building, Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at LSP headquarters in Baton Rouge. LaNasa wanted to bring food and drinks for officers who have been working long, hot hours, and got a good response from Facebook friends with monetary donations and food preparation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.