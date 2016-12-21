Communities impacted by August flood celebrate Christmas
Two communities in the Baton Rouge area came together Thursday evening to celebrate the spirit of the season in the aftermath of August's historic flood. In Denham Springs, where people are still working to get back in their homes, a few dozen soldiers from Fort Polk in Western Louisiana distributed more than 1,300 toys to kids."
