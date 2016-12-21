City pitches plan to tap Communications District money for police and fire radios
A plan pitched by East Baton Rouge city-parish officials would have the Communications District outfit each emergency agency in the parish with new radios in a nearly $8 million deal that has been met with some skepticism. William Daniel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer who presented the deal last week to the Communications District board, said the plan would cover necessary upgrades for police officers and firefighters across the parish while offering important new safety features, including the ability to pinpoint officers' locations during an emergency.
