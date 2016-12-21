City pitches plan to tap Communicatio...

City pitches plan to tap Communications District money for police and fire radios

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Advocate

A plan pitched by East Baton Rouge city-parish officials would have the Communications District outfit each emergency agency in the parish with new radios in a nearly $8 million deal that has been met with some skepticism. William Daniel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer who presented the deal last week to the Communications District board, said the plan would cover necessary upgrades for police officers and firefighters across the parish while offering important new safety features, including the ability to pinpoint officers' locations during an emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Kerry Kilpatrick Dec 12 abc 123 2
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec 2 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov 30 hal 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC