Brew-Bacher's employee arrested in connection with failed armed robbery attempt
An employee who worked at Brew-bachers was arrested overnight for being the brains behind the foiled hold-up at the Government Street restaurant earlier this week, police said. Camron Long allegedly plotted the Tuesday night robbery attempt at the restaurant, which ended after an armed employee chased a co-conspirator from the establishment, according to a Baton Rouge police report.
