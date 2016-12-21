"Blues in Baton Rouge": New Zealand band Swamp Thing records tribute to Capital City
Swamp Thing, a blues band from New Zealand, has shared a song on its Facebook page that is a tribute to Baton Rouge. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY PETRA PAIGNTON -- Swamp Thing, a blues band from New Zealand, has shared a song on its Facebook page that is a tribute to Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
|Multiple burn victims reported, possible fire a...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC