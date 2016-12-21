Baton Rouge's public information website offers resources for citizen watchdogs
New crime statistics, property maps and government financial reports could soon give East Baton Rouge watchdogs a more complete view of the community's workings. Several weeks ago, city-parish staff asked residents to request records that the local government could publish on its public information website, data.brla.gov , or its mapping website, gis.brla.gov .
