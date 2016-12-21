Baton Rouge women arrested for allege...

Baton Rouge women arrested for allegedly stealing almost $1K in merchandise from Macy's

Friday

Two Baton Rouge women were arrested Wednesday after stealing nearly $1,000 in merchandise from Macy's on Bluebonnet Blvd. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Macy's location in reference to a complaint about theft. A loss prevention member at the store advised the deputy she saw the two women, later identified as Chloe Watts, 22, and Franciska Radius, 21, enter the fragrance department and select two small boxes of perfume from the display counter, then enter a fitting room.

