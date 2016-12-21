Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area Busiuness Briefs for Dec. 25, 2016
Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard the John McCormick fast response cutter, the 21st vessel in the Sentinel-class program. The 154-foot John McCormick will be stationed in the 17th Coast Guard District in Ketchikan, Alaska, defending the nation's interests in the Alaskan maritime region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC