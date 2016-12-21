Baton Rouge investors plan to bring vacant Staring Lane bank branch back into commerce
The investors behind 1919 Starling Lane LLC plan to bring a former Capital One bank branch back into commerce. A group of local investors plans to add a bank to their development project on Staring Lane after purchasing the former Capital One building next to the Town South Shopping Center on Thursday for $480,000.
