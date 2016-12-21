Baton Rouge investors plan to bring v...

Baton Rouge investors plan to bring vacant Staring Lane bank branch back into commerce

The investors behind 1919 Starling Lane LLC plan to bring a former Capital One bank branch back into commerce. A group of local investors plans to add a bank to their development project on Staring Lane after purchasing the former Capital One building next to the Town South Shopping Center on Thursday for $480,000.

