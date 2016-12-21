Arrest made in Baton Rouge 2015 cold ...

Arrest made in Baton Rouge 2015 cold case: Two young women shot in the head on Boone Drive

10 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a Baton Rouge man in the June 2015 cold case slayings of two Texas women, both age 23, who were found shot to death in a car parked along Boone Drive. Jonathan Robertson, 26, of 1849 Southpointe Drive, has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release late Thursday from Baton Rouge Police.

