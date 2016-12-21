Arrest made in Baton Rouge 2015 cold case: Two young women shot in the head on Boone Drive
Baton Rouge Police have arrested a Baton Rouge man in the June 2015 cold case slayings of two Texas women, both age 23, who were found shot to death in a car parked along Boone Drive. Jonathan Robertson, 26, of 1849 Southpointe Drive, has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release late Thursday from Baton Rouge Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC