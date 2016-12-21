Around Zachary for Dec. 29, 2016
Children ages 3-8 can ring in the New Year with a party at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Zachary Branch library at 1900 Church St. Each participant will receive a New Year's crown to wear while listening to "Shanti Keys and the New Year's Peas" by Gail Piernas-Davenport. Listen to holiday music, enjoy refreshments and create noise makers while waiting for the clock to strike 12 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,751
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|10 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC