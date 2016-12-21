Around Zachary for Dec. 29, 2016

Children ages 3-8 can ring in the New Year with a party at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Zachary Branch library at 1900 Church St. Each participant will receive a New Year's crown to wear while listening to "Shanti Keys and the New Year's Peas" by Gail Piernas-Davenport. Listen to holiday music, enjoy refreshments and create noise makers while waiting for the clock to strike 12 .

