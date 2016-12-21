Armed suspect flees Brew-Bacher's Grill on Government after allegedly robbing restaurant
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, an armed suspect allegedly robbed Brew-Bacher's Grill in the 5500 block of Government St. after reportedly putting a gun to an employee's head and telling everyone to "get back." Details are limited at this time.
