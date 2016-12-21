Applications for Baton Rouge magnet schools in, tests for some still to come

Almost 3,200 children are still in the hunt for seats at magnet schools such as Baton Rouge Magnet High for the 2016-17 school year, but almost 500 of them still have to complete sit-down standardized tests before they will be considered for admittance. These are students who meet all the other eligibility requirements established by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and applied during the initial application period between Oct. 31 and Dec. 5. The most popular of the 20 schools that offer magnet programs, the ones with more applicants than spots, will conduct lotteries to determine which students get in and which ones don't.

