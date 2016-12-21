After eight years and $2.6M, consulta...

After eight years and $2.6M, consultant Fregonese's work in Baton Rouge ends

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

As Mayor Kip Holden's administration comes to a close, so does land use planning consultant John Fregonese's long-running relationship with local government-at least for now. The last of Fregonese's multiple contracts with the city-parish-this one, to revise portions of the zoning code-ends Dec. 31. Over the last eight years, Fregonese and his Portland, Oregon-based firm, Fregonese Associates, has been instrumental in numerous planning projects for the city-parish, primarily as the architect of the FuturEBR master plan for land use and development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec 2 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov 30 hal 3
Multiple burn victims reported, possible fire a... Nov '16 Mike 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC