After eight years and $2.6M, consultant Fregonese's work in Baton Rouge ends

As Mayor Kip Holden's administration comes to a close, so does land use planning consultant John Fregonese's long-running relationship with local government-at least for now. The last of Fregonese's multiple contracts with the city-parish-this one, to revise portions of the zoning code-ends Dec. 31. Over the last eight years, Fregonese and his Portland, Oregon-based firm, Fregonese Associates, has been instrumental in numerous planning projects for the city-parish, primarily as the architect of the FuturEBR master plan for land use and development.

