After eight years and $2.6M, consultant Fregonese's work in Baton Rouge ends
As Mayor Kip Holden's administration comes to a close, so does land use planning consultant John Fregonese's long-running relationship with local government-at least for now. The last of Fregonese's multiple contracts with the city-parish-this one, to revise portions of the zoning code-ends Dec. 31. Over the last eight years, Fregonese and his Portland, Oregon-based firm, Fregonese Associates, has been instrumental in numerous planning projects for the city-parish, primarily as the architect of the FuturEBR master plan for land use and development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
|Multiple burn victims reported, possible fire a...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC