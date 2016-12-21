1 man shot, killed at Spanish Arms Apartments
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a reported deadly shooting Friday night at the Spanish Arms Apartments located on Denham St. near Plank Rd. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office also responded to the scene, where one male victim was reportedly shot and killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC