Survival Flight 9 gets new aircraft

POCAHONTAS, AR - Survival Flight 9 out of Pocahontas is now taking to the air in their own aircraft. According to Shaine Keasler with Survival Flight, they have been operating aircrafts out of Batesville, but recently, they invested $2.5 million in getting their very own.

