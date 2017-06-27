Survival Flight 9 gets new aircraft
POCAHONTAS, AR - Survival Flight 9 out of Pocahontas is now taking to the air in their own aircraft. According to Shaine Keasler with Survival Flight, they have been operating aircrafts out of Batesville, but recently, they invested $2.5 million in getting their very own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New bypass around cave city?
|2 hr
|guest
|19
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|37,470
|Lonely trustworthy man
|10 hr
|Sweetgirl
|14
|Hot milfs
|13 hr
|Nunya469
|13
|hard to find a friend 4 a couple
|13 hr
|Nunya469
|2
|4 of july
|13 hr
|Emma
|6
|Budweiser Beach ??? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Guest
|11
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC