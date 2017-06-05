Sheriff adjusts to life after losing his voice

When Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts showed up to a house in Cherokee Village to assist other law enforcement agencies with a drug bust on Oct. 7, 2016, he wasn't expecting his life to change. Up until that point, his voice was one of his most important tools on the job, whether it was giving orders to his officers, directions to suspects or speaking to the public - he relied on it on a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.