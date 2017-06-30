Rep. James Sturch to challenge for Senate seat currently held by Sen. Linda Collins-Smith
An intramural battle among Republicans for a coveted state senate seat has sparked in northern Arkansas. State Rep. James Sturch, R-Batesville, will muster a primary challenge to incumbent State Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, for the District 19 seat.
