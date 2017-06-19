Hot Springs teen's lemonade stand more than successful
It's said when life gives you lemons, to make lemonade. For one enterprising Hot Springs teen, making lemonade got him exactly what he wanted, thanks to the generosity and caring of several good Samaritans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret crush ?
|28 min
|WHY
|3
|Uber we need it, the new uber eats is going to ...
|29 min
|WHY
|4
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|30 min
|SSOB
|37,397
|Ascent Daycare
|4 hr
|Sammie
|4
|Democrats are tearing this country apart
|12 hr
|MAGA
|36
|Bobby Gipson Lisa Lilly
|15 hr
|Curiois
|14
|Bo Derek buying White Buck Ranch ? (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|The best guest
|32
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC