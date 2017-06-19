Fire department aims for first lowered ISO rating in 12 years
BATESVILLE, AR - One Region 8 fire department is making it their mission to lower their ISO rating for the first time in over 12 years. According to Batesville Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn, their last ISO rating drop was barely approved in 2005.
