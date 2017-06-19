Fire department aims for first lowere...

Fire department aims for first lowered ISO rating in 12 years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

BATESVILLE, AR - One Region 8 fire department is making it their mission to lower their ISO rating for the first time in over 12 years. According to Batesville Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn, their last ISO rating drop was barely approved in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 15 min Reality Check 37,223
How can you find out who is the Ind.jail? 1 hr The best guest 7
Budweiser Beach ??? (Mar '11) 1 hr The Real Nunya 6
Nunya 1 hr The Real Nunya 4
Off Road Connection out of business?? 4 hr maybe 9
Once agaim 6 hr Nunya469 2
A&B Cajun Connection 6 hr Nunya469 57
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC