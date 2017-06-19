Dozens of US cities brace for anti-Mu...

Dozens of US cities brace for anti-Muslim marches

Cities across the United States are gearing up for the National March Against Sharia, an anti-Muslim campaign that has been criticised by several rights groups and watchdogs. ACT for America, described by the Southern Poverty Law Centre as the largest grassroots anti-Muslim group in the US, called for Saturday's marches in at least 28 cities in more than 20 states.

