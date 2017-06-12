City in need of sewer system

City in need of sewer system

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PLEASANT PLAINS, AR - The City of Pleasant Plains hopes to bring a sewer system to their area. Mayor Kenneth Burns said they're partnering with Miller-Newell out of Newport to help the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 min Reality Check 36,900
All the jobs John 316 costs Batesville (Dec '16) 1 hr Dancing Dan 24
Pizza delivery boy 4 hr Hottie123 5
Paige greenfield 5 hr Goober 7
Hope Caraway 7 hr Don 4
Banditos? Gang 9 hr Nunya469 4
New illegals center I mean community center 9 hr Nunya469 6
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC