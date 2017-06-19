City host first ever Southern Food Festival
BATESVILLE, AR - The City of Batesville is hosting their first ever Southern Food Festival on Saturday in downtown Batesville. According to Shannon Haney, executive director of Main Street Batesville, the Southern Food Festival is a celebration of two projects the community has been working hard on to enhance downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nunya
|29 min
|Belle
|14
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|37,346
|Democrats are tearing this country apart
|1 hr
|MAGA
|32
|Matt fuller
|5 hr
|Fly on the wall
|1
|Incident involving John 3:16 (May '12)
|8 hr
|870King
|113
|Banditos? Gang
|18 hr
|Boxrgrl
|12
|Grant sampson
|Sat
|TrickyDick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC