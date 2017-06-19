City host first ever Southern Food Fe...

City host first ever Southern Food Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: KAIT-TV

BATESVILLE, AR - The City of Batesville is hosting their first ever Southern Food Festival on Saturday in downtown Batesville. According to Shannon Haney, executive director of Main Street Batesville, the Southern Food Festival is a celebration of two projects the community has been working hard on to enhance downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nunya 29 min Belle 14
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 37,346
Democrats are tearing this country apart 1 hr MAGA 32
Matt fuller 5 hr Fly on the wall 1
Incident involving John 3:16 (May '12) 8 hr 870King 113
Banditos? Gang 18 hr Boxrgrl 12
Grant sampson Sat TrickyDick 2
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,515 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC