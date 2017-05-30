Main Street Batesville sets festival
There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Monday May 15, titled Main Street Batesville sets festival. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:
BATESVILLE, AR - A festival next month in Batesville will honor food as well as a project to complete the first phase of Maxfield Park and a streetscape project. Officials with Main Street Batesville said the town will host its first Southern Food Festival June 24. An official with Main Street Batesville said the project is the culmination of a lot of work as well as history.
#1 Tuesday May 16
Fantabulous! When will there be more information?
United States
#2 Tuesday May 16
If its as lame as the LAST one, I'll stay home.
#3 Thursday May 18
Southern food ? Don't you mean mexican food to go along with the Mexifield park ? Streetscape ? Oh I know what you mean now. That DISASTER on lower main st. that's going on 4 yrs now. NUN
Since: Jan 13
7
Location hidden
#4 Friday May 19
Well you won't know how lame it is till you get your last ass up and go see will you!
