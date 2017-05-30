Main Street Batesville sets festival

Main Street Batesville sets festival

There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Monday May 15, titled Main Street Batesville sets festival. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

BATESVILLE, AR - A festival next month in Batesville will honor food as well as a project to complete the first phase of Maxfield Park and a streetscape project. Officials with Main Street Batesville said the town will host its first Southern Food Festival June 24. An official with Main Street Batesville said the project is the culmination of a lot of work as well as history.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Voila

Pearcy, AR

#1 Tuesday May 16
Fantabulous! When will there be more information?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WHY

United States

#2 Tuesday May 16
If its as lame as the LAST one, I'll stay home.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nunya469

Batesville, AR

#3 Thursday May 18
Southern food ? Don't you mean mexican food to go along with the Mexifield park ? Streetscape ? Oh I know what you mean now. That DISASTER on lower main st. that's going on 4 yrs now. NUN
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Voila

Since: Jan 13

7

Location hidden
#4 Friday May 19
WHY wrote:
If its as lame as the LAST one, I'll stay home.
Well you won't know how lame it is till you get your last ass up and go see will you!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 11 min BARNEYII 36,478
got to go before Judge Adam Harkey (Nov '10) 1 hr Dadindoublejeopardy 53
Niaomi jaco ? (Aug '15) 1 hr Undertaker 4
Grant sampson 3 hr Curious 1
Democrats are tearing this country apart 5 hr WHY 6
Can Jake Pinkston throw down in a fight? 11 hr Jake Pinkston 2
Attention all Theives, Thugs, and Druggies........ (Nov '16) 13 hr duggie here 29
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Independence County was issued at June 02 at 9:16PM CDT

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC