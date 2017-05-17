Innocent, say three ex-guards at youth lockup

Three former Arkansas juvenile detention officers indicted this month for conspiring to abuse jailed teenagers pleaded innocent Tuesday in federal court. A May 5 indictment alleges Thomas Farris, 47; Jason Benton, 42; and Will Ray, 26, worked together to "injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate juveniles" held at White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville between 2012 and 2014.

