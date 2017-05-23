Independence County looking for CASA volunteers
BATESVILLE, AR - One county is looking for volunteers to help deal with children in and out of foster care. CASA volunteer Ashley Walker said they're dealing with 60 to 75 children in the foster care system in Independence County.
