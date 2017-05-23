Independence County looking for CASA ...

Independence County looking for CASA volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KAIT-TV

BATESVILLE, AR - One county is looking for volunteers to help deal with children in and out of foster care. CASA volunteer Ashley Walker said they're dealing with 60 to 75 children in the foster care system in Independence County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min Reality Check 36,082
get laid 3 hr justsayinguacreep 8
Attention all Theives, Thugs, and Druggies........ (Nov '16) 9 hr WHY 26
disrespectful mexicans (Aug '10) 9 hr scar 96
Womens clinic drug testing for pot? (Nov '16) 12 hr WHY 16
ok wtf 13 hr 870King 3
Will the real nunya please stand up... 14 hr Florida boi 1
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Independence County was issued at May 23 at 8:44PM CDT

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC