Batesville to add bike, foot patrols to park trails

Tuesday May 23

BATESVILLE, AR - One city's police department announced they'll soon begin a bike and foot patrol shift on their walking trails. According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, the increased number of officers on walking trails comes due to residents using the trails more during the summer months.

