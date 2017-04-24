Two ex-youth lockup supervisors plead guilty to abuse of detainees

Two former supervisors of an Arkansas juvenile lockup confessed Wednesday in federal court to assaulting and needlessly punishing detained youths and conspiring with other workers to cover up their abuses by falsifying use-of-force documents. Peggy Kendrick, 43, and Dennis Fuller, 40, were in charge of the White River Juvenile Detention Center in Independence County when they worked together to "injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate juveniles" between 2012 and 2014, according to U.S. District Court records.

