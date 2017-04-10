Style: Great Scots! Bagpipes fill Bat...

Style: Great Scots! Bagpipes fill Batesville festival

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Arkansas Online

Lyon College in Batesville celebrates its Scottish and Presbyterian background in a number of ways, but for one weekend every April, the campus becomes a veritable playground of plaid and pipes - as well as a place for visitors to find out whether they might be highlanders themselves, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday's Style section.

