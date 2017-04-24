School creates memorial bench

School creates memorial bench

There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled School creates memorial bench. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR - Eagle Mountain Elementary School EAST students originally had a plan to create a buddy bench for their playground. But, they decided to do a more meaningful project instead.

Alison

Batesville, AR

#1 Thursday Apr 13
What a very nice tribute. Any jail sentences handed out yet ? Lawsuits ?
King of Southside

Newark, AR

#2 Thursday Apr 13
No
Batesville, AR

