Ozark Foothills FilmFest takes a rura...

Ozark Foothills FilmFest takes a rural focus

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: NWAonline

Gardeners of the Forest is one of several documentary shorts screening at 11 a.m. Saturday, part of the 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest. The 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest will screen nearly three dozen films, from brief shorts to full-length features, most of which are Arkansas premieres, Friday-Saturday and April 21-22 in Independence Hall, University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, 2005 White Drive, Batesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(Aug '12) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 719
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr Emily 34,816
Any mature women interested in a college student? 10 hr Green246 25
John Hardin 11 hr Curious Kitty 10
Maintenance peco Sun Nunya469 2
Who is Stephanie Hufford Sat Mercy me 4
pallets Sat WHY 3
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC