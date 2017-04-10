Ozark Foothills FilmFest takes a rural focus

Gardeners of the Forest is one of several documentary shorts screening at 11 a.m. Saturday, part of the 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest. The 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest will screen nearly three dozen films, from brief shorts to full-length features, most of which are Arkansas premieres, Friday-Saturday and April 21-22 in Independence Hall, University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, 2005 White Drive, Batesville.

