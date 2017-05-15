Medical Clinic Replaces Nichols Furniture After $3M Purchase
Redevelopment of a 31,884-SF retail project in west Little Rock is in motion after a $3.03 million transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|Ashamed
|35,707
|MILF/Cougar ???? (May '11)
|1 hr
|doubt
|21
|John Potter? (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Knows him
|9
|Hey Its Emma (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|110
|Omg cute. Caleb Wise
|14 hr
|Nunya469
|2
|Decent physician
|15 hr
|WHY
|7
|Most shocking divorce of ppl married a long time
|Sun
|WHY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC