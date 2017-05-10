County creates budget to renovate old building
BATESVILLE, AR - The Independence County Quorum Court earlier this week approved a new building budget for the Independence County Library. Instead of building the new library from the ground up, the county decided Monday to renovate a building on Main Street Batesville.
