County creates budget to renovate old building

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: KAIT-TV

BATESVILLE, AR - The Independence County Quorum Court earlier this week approved a new building budget for the Independence County Library. Instead of building the new library from the ground up, the county decided Monday to renovate a building on Main Street Batesville.

