Batesville plans to extend walking trail
BATESVILLE, AR - An opportunity to extend a walking trail to industries, neighborhoods and Main Street may be in the offing if Batesville city officials get their wish. The Batesville City Council met Tuesday to discuss extending their Greenway walking trail to the city's Main Street area.
Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Independence County Marshals.
|51 min
|just saying
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Ashamed
|35,778
|get laid
|7 hr
|needsomesoon
|4
|MILF/Cougar ???? (May '11)
|7 hr
|Guest
|25
|Main Street Batesville sets festival
|8 hr
|WHY
|2
|hunter garrett from Desha
|21 hr
|870King
|1
|Omg cute. Caleb Wise
|21 hr
|870King
|3
