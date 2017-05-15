Batesville plans to extend walking trail

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

BATESVILLE, AR - An opportunity to extend a walking trail to industries, neighborhoods and Main Street may be in the offing if Batesville city officials get their wish. The Batesville City Council met Tuesday to discuss extending their Greenway walking trail to the city's Main Street area.

