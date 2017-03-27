Two men face numerous charges in vehicle break-in case
BATESVILLE, AR - Two men are in jail facing over two dozen charges following an investigation into vehicle break-ins in Independence County. Brady Kyler Davis, 22, and Kalvan Jay Lee Spivey, 24, were arrested this week by the Batesville Police Department.
