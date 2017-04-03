MS woman killed in crash near Batesville

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KAIT-TV

BATESVILLE, AR - A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Independence County Tuesday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Arkansas Highway 25 at Fred Street near Batesville.

