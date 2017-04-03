MS woman killed in crash near Batesville
BATESVILLE, AR - A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Independence County Tuesday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Arkansas Highway 25 at Fred Street near Batesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|XYZ
|34,669
|chicken factories
|8 hr
|looking to move
|3
|Married and needing a shoulder to cry on
|12 hr
|Sweet girl
|10
|Maserati
|17 hr
|Southside girl
|7
|Legion worth going to these days?
|20 hr
|Dry County Drinker
|4
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Nunya469
|1,781
|C.D.Brown, i miss you
|20 hr
|big bad wolf
|7
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC