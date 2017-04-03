Historic park coming to Batesville

Historic park coming to Batesville

Thursday Mar 30

BATESVILLE, AR - The community of Batesville joined together to help with funding for the construction of a historic park. According to Danny Dazier, vice president of Main Street Batesville, the construction of the Maxfield Park all started with a vision of his neighbor, Anne Strahl.

Batesville, AR

