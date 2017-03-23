Highway commission approves multiple road improvement projects
JONESBORO, AR - The Arkansas State Highway Commission recently approved bids for several road improvement projects throughout Northeast Arkansas. The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced the following contracts awarded: Independence County : Resurface 2.2 miles of various city streets in Pleasant Plains to include Peaceful Drive, Hayes, Wish Street, and East Wood Street; and 2.9 miles of various city streets in Southside to include Brushy Road, South Fork Road, Section Lane and Bobbye Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beutiful Ann from OMP plant
|1 hr
|Never Learn
|6
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Jynx
|34,317
|Batesville Women
|7 hr
|Nunya469
|5
|first shift girls at peco
|17 hr
|I work there 2
|19
|Help with the disability claim
|Wed
|WHY
|7
|who is jbyrd
|Mar 21
|Dry County Drinker
|7
|Chris howard
|Mar 20
|Guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC