Highway commission approves multiple ...

Highway commission approves multiple road improvement projects

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - The Arkansas State Highway Commission recently approved bids for several road improvement projects throughout Northeast Arkansas. The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced the following contracts awarded: Independence County : Resurface 2.2 miles of various city streets in Pleasant Plains to include Peaceful Drive, Hayes, Wish Street, and East Wood Street; and 2.9 miles of various city streets in Southside to include Brushy Road, South Fork Road, Section Lane and Bobbye Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beutiful Ann from OMP plant 1 hr Never Learn 6
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Jynx 34,317
Batesville Women 7 hr Nunya469 5
first shift girls at peco 17 hr I work there 2 19
Help with the disability claim Wed WHY 7
who is jbyrd Mar 21 Dry County Drinker 7
Chris howard Mar 20 Guest 5
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC