Free literacy tutoring workshop set
BATESVILLE, AR - The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will hold a free tutor training workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at their Batesville office, located at 156 South Third St. The workshop will prepare attendees to help students reach their goals of learning how to read, write, and speak English. Currently, one in five Arkansans lack the basic literacy skills they need, according to the OFLP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|16 min
|Reality Check
|34,642
|Maserati
|10 hr
|Southside girl
|5
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|just sayin
|1,780
|Any mature women interested in a college student?
|14 hr
|Nunya469
|19
|Kayla Shabeeb
|14 hr
|Nunya469
|2
|Legion worth going to these days?
|Tue
|scar
|2
|Batesville Music Thread (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|29
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC