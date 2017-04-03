Free literacy tutoring workshop set

BATESVILLE, AR - The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will hold a free tutor training workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at their Batesville office, located at 156 South Third St. The workshop will prepare attendees to help students reach their goals of learning how to read, write, and speak English. Currently, one in five Arkansans lack the basic literacy skills they need, according to the OFLP.

