Crashes on state roads leave three people dead
A passenger in a minivan was killed after the vehicle was driven into a ditch in Independence County on Tuesday morning, police said. The 2007 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Arkansas 25 at the southwest edge of Batesville shortly after 8 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sexiest woman (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|guest
|23
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Reality Check
|34,538
|Does anyone know Amy Isley
|8 hr
|Caron st
|2
|Mickey swim pool
|8 hr
|Guest
|4
|Need to find Tim Dombroski...
|9 hr
|Guest
|4
|Is stacy waugh divorced?
|14 hr
|babalabah
|1
|Hospital
|15 hr
|CaveCityResident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC