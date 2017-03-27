Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Beebe News

"Amazing Challenge 5K Run/Walk to benefit Autism Speaks. April 1 at Riverside Park in Batesville hosted by Alpha Zi Delta at Lyon College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sexiest woman (Aug '10) 5 hr guest 23
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Reality Check 34,538
Does anyone know Amy Isley 8 hr Caron st 2
Mickey swim pool 8 hr Guest 4
Need to find Tim Dombroski... 9 hr Guest 4
Is stacy waugh divorced? 14 hr babalabah 1
Hospital 15 hr CaveCityResident 3
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Independence County was issued at March 29 at 8:12PM CDT

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC