Business moves to make room for new library

BATESVILLE, AR - The Independence County Library is moving along with their plans to move to a new location. According to Library Director Vanessa Adams, the library will be moving from their current location at 368 E. Main St. to the Barnett Building at 267 E. Main St. The Main Street Batesville Office used to occupy the floors where the library is moving.

