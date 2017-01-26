Viral Video: App meant for cats gets kids moving
BATESVILLE, AR - An application designed to bring joy to cats was repurposed to get students at one school up and moving. West Magnet Elementary School in Batesville has garnered a lot of attention after a posting a 16-second video showing students hitting bugs on a wall in a twist on a game of dodgeball.
