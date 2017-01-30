Independence County authorities look into home invasion
BATESVILLE, AR - The Independence County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a home invasion in which a woman fired at least one shot at the suspects who attempted to break in, according to Sheriff Shawn Stephens. Stephens tells Region 8 News that Monday afternoon, a woman called the sheriff's office and said the suspects tried to break into her home just north of Batesville in the Spring Valley area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single women (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Brandon
|7
|police chace in westside in batesville just now (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Brandon
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|TrueCon
|33,525
|where is a good place to live in Batesville? (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|King of Southside
|51
|any one know
|16 hr
|bwh
|7
|Mean moms
|17 hr
|shirleyknot
|57
|Walmarts pulling out of Batesville??
|18 hr
|bobby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Batesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC