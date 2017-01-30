Independence County authorities look ...

Independence County authorities look into home invasion

Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

BATESVILLE, AR - The Independence County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a home invasion in which a woman fired at least one shot at the suspects who attempted to break in, according to Sheriff Shawn Stephens. Stephens tells Region 8 News that Monday afternoon, a woman called the sheriff's office and said the suspects tried to break into her home just north of Batesville in the Spring Valley area.

Batesville, AR

