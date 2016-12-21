Mississippi man shot in standoff with...

Mississippi man shot in standoff with Arkansas police

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot during a standoff with Arkansas police on Christmas Day. An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman says that 33-year-old Joseph Garcia of Collinsville, Mississippi, died in the shooting Sunday near Batesville, about 75 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr M Pence 32,952
Pioneer Nation (Aug '14) 7 hr nunyaformaleass 8
what happened.. 7 hr observation of po... 8
Batesville free thinkers, we have a start 7 hr observation of po... 13
Newports Walmarts 10x nicer then our Walmarts 7 hr observation of ba... 22
We will all sleep well knowing that...... 7 hr observation 10
(Aug '12) 21 hr _FLATLINE-------- 677
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC