Spartan Battles Bad Boy Mowers on Sha...

Spartan Battles Bad Boy Mowers on Shared Turf in Batesville

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Kenny Wild installs shocks. Intimidator, which makes UTVs and Spartan zero-turn mowers, was founded by Robert Foster, who also co-founded Bad Boy Mowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 hr BARNEYII 32,886
Best cosmetic dentist? 15 hr guest 2
(Aug '12) 17 hr _Susan_ 671
Nun 21 hr Freethinker 5
Batesville free thinkers, we have a start 23 hr shirleyknot 5
Newports Walmarts 10x nicer then our Walmarts 23 hr shirleyknot 16
We will all sleep well knowing that...... Fri Nunya469 7
See all Batesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batesville Forum Now

Batesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Batesville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,079

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC