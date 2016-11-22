Records
Kyle and Ashley Fultner of Hoxie have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, born on Nov. 11, 2016, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. Spencer and Ashley Wright of Saffell have announced the birth of a daughter, born Nov. 15, 2016, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
Batesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|BARNEYII
|32,886
|Best cosmetic dentist?
|15 hr
|guest
|2
|(Aug '12)
|17 hr
|_Susan_
|671
|Nun
|21 hr
|Freethinker
|5
|Batesville free thinkers, we have a start
|23 hr
|shirleyknot
|5
|Newports Walmarts 10x nicer then our Walmarts
|23 hr
|shirleyknot
|16
|We will all sleep well knowing that......
|Fri
|Nunya469
|7
