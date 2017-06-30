New business offers variety of holistic home goods

Siobhan Larkin and Jennifer Petry always wanted to be surrounded by beautiful things, which inspired them to open a holistic home goods store, Hearth & Soul, at 214 Ellicott St. in Batavia. Hearth & Soul offers hand-made bohemian home decor, holistic accessories and crystals, jewelry, organic skin care, and everything people need to create a nurturing and comfortable home.

