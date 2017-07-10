Law and Order: Oak Street man charged...

Law and Order: Oak Street man charged with possessing heroin and...

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Batavian

Jason M. Guiliani , 38, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd. Guiliani was charged following a traffic stop at 1:46 p.m. on July 1 on West Main Street in Batavia.

