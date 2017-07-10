Law and Order: Man accused of possessing Suboxone with intent to sell it
Isaac C. King is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 9 in the City of Batavia that King knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance, Suboxone, with intent to sell it.
